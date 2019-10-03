Watch North Texas vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch North Texas vs. Houston football game
Who's Playing
North Texas (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: North Texas 2-2-0; Houston 1-3-0
What to Know
Houston will take on North Texas on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 1,039 yards last week.
Houston might have drawn first blood against Tulane last Thursday, but it was Tulane who got the last laugh. The Cougars fell to Tulane 38-31. The Cougars got a solid performance out of QB D'Eriq King, who picked up 116 yards on the ground on 17 carries and accumulated 229 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. King's 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Marquez Stevenson in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for North Texas. They steamrolled UT-San Antonio 45-3. With that victory, North Texas brought their scoring average up a tier to 35 ppg.
North Texas' win lifted them to 2-2 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Texas enters the game with 13 sacks, good for 14th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Cougars are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 507.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cougars.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Mean Green are a big 8-point favorite against the Cougars.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mean Green as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 94 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Six Pack: Trusting Ohio State?
The Process bounced back nicely in Week 5, but do you dare follow again in Week 6?
-
Week 6: CFB odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 6 SEC picks against the spread
The showdown in The Swamp headlines Week 6 in college football
-
Calling plays, Malzhn feels like himself
Malzahn's comfort is apparent, and the Tigers offense is humming better than it has in years
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game