Watch North Texas vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

North Texas (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: North Texas 2-2-0; Houston 1-3-0

What to Know

Houston will take on North Texas on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this contest since these teams' offenses combined for 1,039 yards last week.

Houston might have drawn first blood against Tulane last Thursday, but it was Tulane who got the last laugh. The Cougars fell to Tulane 38-31. The Cougars got a solid performance out of QB D'Eriq King, who picked up 116 yards on the ground on 17 carries and accumulated 229 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. King's 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Marquez Stevenson in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for North Texas. They steamrolled UT-San Antonio 45-3. With that victory, North Texas brought their scoring average up a tier to 35 ppg.

North Texas' win lifted them to 2-2 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Texas enters the game with 13 sacks, good for 14th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Cougars are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 507.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cougars.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 8-point favorite against the Cougars.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mean Green as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 94 degrees.