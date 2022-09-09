Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ North Texas

Current Records: Texas Southern 0-1; North Texas 1-1

Last Season Records: North Texas 6-7; Texas Southern 3-8

What to Know

It will be a battle of North versus South on Saturday as the North Texas Mean Green square off against the Texas Southern Tigers at Apogee Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The night started off rough for North Texas last week, and it ended that way, too. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-10 blowout to the SMU Mustangs. The Mean Green were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-10. QB Austin Aune had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 48.28%.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern lost to the Prairie View A&M Panthers on the road by a decisive 40-23 margin.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.