Watch North Texas vs. UT-San Antonio: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

North Texas (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)

Current Records: North Texas 1-2-0; UT-San Antonio 1-2-0

What to Know

UT-San Antonio fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will take on North Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium. UT-San Antonio has some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The matchup between the Roadrunners and Army last week was not a total blowout, but with the Roadrunners falling 13-31, it was darn close. One thing holding the Roadrunners back was the mediocre play of QB Frank Harris, who saw plenty of action but did not have much to show for it.

Meanwhile, North Texas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 17-23 to California. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Mean Green.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The Roadrunners are stumbling into the game with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 9 on the season. North Texas has had an even harder time: they are 13th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 8 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium, Denton, Texas TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 19 point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

North Texas have won three out of their last four games against UT-San Antonio.