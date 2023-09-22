Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Northern Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Tulsa 1-2, Northern Illinois 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will be playing at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Northern Illinois are out to stop a 6-game streak of losses at home.

Northern Illinois traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road doesn't seem to have gotten any smoother. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 35-11 punch to the gut against Nebraska on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Huskies weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 26 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Nebraska rushed for 224.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 66-17, which was the final score in Tulsa's tilt against Oklahoma on Saturday. Tulsa were in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 38-14.

Looking ahead, Northern Illinois are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Northern Illinois couldn't quite finish off Tulsa in their previous matchup back in September of 2022 and fell 38-35. Will Northern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Northern Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.