Who's Playing

Akron @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Akron 1-9; Northern Illinois 3-8

What to Know

This Saturday, the Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.7 points per game. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Northern Illinois Huskies at 1:30 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Two weeks ago, Akron was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Eastern Michigan Eagles 34-28. Akron's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Cam Wiley, who rushed for three TDs and 144 yards on 18 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Wiley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Wiley's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, NIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 29-23 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. RB Antario Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- an 86-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

The Zips are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Akron, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Akron was pulverized by NIU 49 to nothing when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Can Akron avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Illinois won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Akron.