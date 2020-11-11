Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-0; Northern Illinois 0-1

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas are 4-1 against the Northern Illinois Huskies since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Chippewas and NIU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. CMU will be strutting in after a win while NIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

CMU took care of business in their home opener. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 30-27 victory over the Ohio Bobcats on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for CMU was RB Kobe Lewis, who rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 28 carries.

The Chippewas' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Ohio's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. Leading the way was LB Troy Hairston and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Hairston.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 49-30 fall against the Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday. NIU was down 42-16 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Ross Bowers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Northern Illinois' loss took them down to 0-1 while Central Michigan's win pulled them up to 1-0. Giving up six turnovers, the Huskies had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Chippewas can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Central Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Northern Illinois.