Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ Northern Illinois
Last Season Records: Northern Illinois 9-5; Eastern Illinois 1-10
What to Know
The Northern Illinois Huskies will play against a Division II opponent, the Eastern Illinois Panthers, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies were on the positive side of .500 (9-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 09, 2017 - Northern Illinois 38 vs. Eastern Illinois 10