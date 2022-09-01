Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Northern Illinois

Last Season Records: Northern Illinois 9-5; Eastern Illinois 1-10

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies will play against a Division II opponent, the Eastern Illinois Panthers, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies were on the positive side of .500 (9-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.