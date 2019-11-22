Watch Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Northern Illinois (home) vs. Western Michigan (away)

Current Records: Northern Illinois 4-7; Western Michigan 7-4

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. WMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. WMU is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Broncos ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Tuesday. They had just enough and edged out the Ohio Bobcats 37-34. WMU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Jon Wassink, who passed for 322 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts, and WR Skyy Moore, who caught four passes for 162 yards and punched in one rushing TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Moore's 61-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, NIU suffered a grim 45-17 defeat to the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday. NIU was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 4-7. We'll find out if WMU can add another positive mark to their record or if NIU can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Western Michigan's step.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Series History

Northern Illinois and Western Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.