Who's Playing

Illinois @ No. 14 Northwestern

Current Records: Illinois 2-4; Northwestern 5-1

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are 5-0 against the Illinois Fighting Illini since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Northwestern will take on Illinois at noon ET at Ryan Field after a week off. The Wildcats have a defense that allows only 15.33 points per game, so the Fighting Illini's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Northwestern came up short against the Michigan State Spartans two weeks ago, falling 29-20. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Northwestern was far and away the favorite. QB Peyton Ramsey had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.88 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Illinois was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week. The Fighting Illini fell to Iowa 35-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Illinois, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Daniel Barker, WR Carlos Sandy, and QB Isaiah Williams.

This next contest looks promising for Northwestern, who are favored by a full 14 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Northwestern had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Fighting Illini can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 14-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last six years.