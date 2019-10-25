Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. No. 20 Iowa (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 1-5; Iowa 5-2
What to Know
Iowa is 1-3 against Northwestern since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Iowa and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Ryan Field. The Hawkeyes have a defense that allows only 11.57 points per game, so Northwestern's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawkeyes beat Purdue 26-20 last week. Meanwhile, Northwestern's rough patch got a bit rougher after their fourth loss in a row. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52-3 blowout to Ohio State. Northwestern was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-3.
Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Iowa's win lifted them to 5-2 while Northwestern's loss dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if Iowa's success rolls on or if Northwestern is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a big 10-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 37
Series History
Northwestern have won three out of their last four games against Iowa.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Northwestern 14 vs. Iowa 10
- Oct 21, 2017 - Northwestern 17 vs. Iowa 10
- Oct 01, 2016 - Northwestern 38 vs. Iowa 31
- Oct 17, 2015 - Iowa 40 vs. Northwestern 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
SMU vs. Houston pick, live stream
The Mustangs look to continue their unbeaten start with an in-state rivalry win
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game