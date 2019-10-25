Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Northwestern (home) vs. No. 20 Iowa (away)

Current Records: Northwestern 1-5; Iowa 5-2

What to Know

Iowa is 1-3 against Northwestern since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Iowa and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Ryan Field. The Hawkeyes have a defense that allows only 11.57 points per game, so Northwestern's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawkeyes beat Purdue 26-20 last week. Meanwhile, Northwestern's rough patch got a bit rougher after their fourth loss in a row. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52-3 blowout to Ohio State. Northwestern was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-3.

Iowa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Iowa's win lifted them to 5-2 while Northwestern's loss dropped them down to 1-5. We'll see if Iowa's success rolls on or if Northwestern is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 10-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Northwestern have won three out of their last four games against Iowa.