Watch Northwestern vs. Massachusetts: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Massachusetts football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 1-8; Massachusetts 1-9
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 53.1 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Northwestern's field at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Massachusetts and seven for Northwestern.
Massachusetts took a serious blow against the Army West Point Black Knights last week, falling 63-7. QB Andrew Brito had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.69 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Northwestern had to settle for a 24-22 defeat against the Purdue Boilermakers. WR Kyric McGowan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 146 yards and one TD on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time McGowan has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. McGowan's sharp day also set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Minutemen are stumbling into the contest with the most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 69 on the season. But Northwestern is worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 40.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
-
