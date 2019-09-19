Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. Michigan State (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 1-1-0; Michigan State 2-1-0
What to Know
Northwestern has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Michigan State at Ryan Field at noon on Saturday. Northwestern might have Michigan State circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 3-0 since 2016.
Last week, there's no place like home for the Wildcats, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They enjoyed a cozy 30-14 victory over UNLV. Northwestern's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Hunter Johnson, who rushed for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries, and Drake Anderson, who rushed for 141 yards and 1 touchdown on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 51 points the game before, Michigan State faltered in their game last week. It was close but no cigar for Michigan State as they fell 7-10 to Arizona State. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Michigan State was the far and away favorite.
Northwestern's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Michigan State's loss dropped them down to 2-1. The Wildcats come into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. As for the Spartans, they enter the contest with only 23.30 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 38
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Michigan State 19 vs. Northwestern 29
- Oct 28, 2017 - Northwestern 39 vs. Michigan State 31
- Oct 15, 2016 - Michigan State 40 vs. Northwestern 54
