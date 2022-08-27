Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Northwestern

Last Season Records: Northwestern 3-9; Nebraska 3-9

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northwestern Wildcats are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on a neutral field at Aviva Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Nebraska has set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-9 season, Northwestern is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Few squads threw more interceptions than the Cornhuskers, who were picked off 11 times. The Wildcats experienced some struggles of their own as few teams threw more interceptions than them, who were picked off 14 times. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Nebraska is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Aviva Stadium -- Dublin,

Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 13-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northwestern have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.