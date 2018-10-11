Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (away)

Current records: Northwestern 2-3; Nebraska 0-5

What to Know

Northwestern will be playing at home against Nebraska at at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Northwestern have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Northwestern have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 29-19 win over Michigan St. Among those leading the charge for Northwestern was Clayton Thorson, who passed for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nebraska ended up a good deal behind Wisconsin when they played last Saturday, losing 41-24.

Northwestern's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 0-5. We'll find out if Northwestern can add another positive mark to their record or if Nebraska can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Northwestern's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ryan Field, Illinois

Ryan Field, Illinois TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wildcats are a solid 4 point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

This season, Northwestern is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Nebraska, they are 1-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Northwestern has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Nebraska.