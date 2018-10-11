Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (away)
Current records: Northwestern 2-3; Nebraska 0-5
What to Know
Northwestern will be playing at home against Nebraska at at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Northwestern have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Northwestern have had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 29-19 win over Michigan St. Among those leading the charge for Northwestern was Clayton Thorson, who passed for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Nebraska ended up a good deal behind Wisconsin when they played last Saturday, losing 41-24.
Northwestern's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 0-5. We'll find out if Northwestern can add another positive mark to their record or if Nebraska can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Northwestern's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Illinois
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a solid 4 point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
This season, Northwestern is 3-2-0 against the spread. As for Nebraska, they are 1-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Northwestern has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Nebraska.
- 2017 - Nebraska Cornhuskers 24 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 31
- 2016 - Northwestern Wildcats 13 vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers 24
- 2015 - Nebraska Cornhuskers 28 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 30
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
USF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Tulsa vs. South Florida game 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Arizona game 10,000 times
-
Tua Tagovailoa deals with sprained knee
Nick Saban says the injury to his starting quarterback isn't an issue
-
Kansas fires OC Doug Meacham
Meacham joined the Kansas staff in 2017
-
Miami, WVU on upset alert in Week 7
Week 7 features a number of Top 25 teams on the road in conference play
-
St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei preview
Everything you need to know about Friday night's huge game in Santa Ana, Calif.