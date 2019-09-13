Watch Northwestern vs. UNLV: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Northwestern (home) vs. UNLV (away)

Current Records: Northwestern 0-1-0; UNLV 1-1-0

What to Know

Northwestern has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing in front of their home fans against UNLV at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory.

The Wildcats had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to Stanford 7-17. Northwestern was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Stanford apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2015.

Meanwhile, after flying high against So. Utah, UNLV came back down to earth. UNLV suffered a grim 17-43 defeat to Arkansas State last Saturday. The result was a vexing reminder to the Rebels of the 20-27 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 22 of last year.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Rebels.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 20 point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.