Who's Playing

No. 10 Wisconsin @ No. 19 Northwestern

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-0; Northwestern 4-0

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Northwestern and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are coming into the contest with an unblemished 4-0 record.

Northwestern beat the Purdue Boilermakers 27-20 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Northwestern was WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, who caught eight passes for three TDs and 86 yards.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin ran circles around the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, and the extra yardage (468 yards vs. 219 yards) paid off. Wisconsin steamrolled past Michigan 49-11 on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Badgers had established a 35-11 advantage. They relied on the efforts of RB Nakia Watson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Jalen Berger, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats are now a perfect 4-0 while Wisconsin sits at 2-0. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Northwestern enters the game with only two rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fifth best in the nation. As for the Badgers, they come into the game boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

Wisconsin have won three out of their last five games against Northwestern.