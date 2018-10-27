Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern Wildcats (home) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (away)
Current records: Northwestern 4-3-1; Wisconsin 5-2-1
What to Know
Wisconsin will square off against Northwestern at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Wisconsin and Illinois. Wisconsin put the hurt on Illinois with a sharp 49-20 victory. Taiwan Deal was the offensive standout of the match for Wisconsin, as he rushed for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against Rutgers, sneaking past 18-15. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Rutgers made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins bumped Northwestern to 4-3-1 and Wisconsin to 5-2-1. Wisconsin caused 5 turnovers against Illinois, so Northwestern will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.38
Prediction
The Badgers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Northwestern are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Wisconsin, they are 2-5-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Badgers slightly, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
Wisconsin have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Northwestern.
- 2017 - Wisconsin Badgers 33 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 24
- 2016 - Northwestern Wildcats 7 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 21
- 2015 - Wisconsin Badgers 7 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 13
