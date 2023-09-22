Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Minnesota 2-1, Northwestern 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Northwestern will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Northwestern Wildcats and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ryan Field. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The afternoon started off rough for Northwestern on Saturday and it ended that way too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-14 to Duke. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Northwestern: they've now lost five straight matchups with Duke.

The Wildcats were plagued a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.8 yards per play. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Duke advanced 8.1.

Meanwhile, Minnesota ended up a good deal behind North Carolina on Saturday and lost 31-13. The loss put an end to Minnesota's undefeated start to the season.

Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Darius Taylor, who rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to losing their last games, both Minnesota and Northwestern failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Minnesota are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Northwestern were pulverized by Minnesota 31-3 in their previous matchup last November. Will Northwestern have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 11.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Northwestern.