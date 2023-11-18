Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Purdue 3-7, Northwestern 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

Northwestern will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Ryan Field. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Northwestern was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They enjoyed a cozy 24-10 victory over Wisconsin.

Ben Bryant looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while also punching in a rushing scores.

Meanwhile, Purdue finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They took down Minnesota 49-30 on Saturday. The win was just what Purdue needed coming off of a 41-13 defeat in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Purdue to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hudson Card, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Tyrone Tracy was another key contributor, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries.

Northwestern's victory ended a eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-5. As for Purdue, their victory bumped their record up to 3-7.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with Purdue going off as just a 3-point favorite. Northwestern might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Northwestern came up short against Purdue in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 17-9. Will Northwestern have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Purdue is a 3-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Purdue.