Pittsburgh Panthers @ No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-5, Notre Dame 6-2

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

Notre Dame will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame will be strutting in after a win while Pittsburgh will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Two weeks ago, Notre Dame was fully in charge, breezing past USC 48-20 at home. The result was nothing new for Notre Dame, who have now won five matchups by 21 points or more so far this season.

Notre Dame's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Audric Estime, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Hartman, who threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Pittsburgh last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 21-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wake Forest. The contest was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but Pittsburgh was outscored by Wake Forest in the second.

Pittsburgh's defeat came about despite a quality game from Christian Veilleux, who threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Bub Means was another key contributor, picking up 109 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame's victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for Pittsburgh, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-5.

As mentioned, Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Pittsburgh against the spread have faith in an upset since their 0-3 ATS can't hold a candle to Notre Dame's 5-2.

Notre Dame is a big 20.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Notre Dame has won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 8 years.