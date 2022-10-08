Who's Playing

No. 16 BYU @ Notre Dame

Current Records: BYU 4-1; Notre Dame 2-2

What to Know

The BYU Cougars and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an FBS Independents matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was all tied up 17-17 at the half for the Cougars and the Utah State Aggies on Thursday, but BYU stepped up in the second half for a 38-26 win. BYU QB Jaren Hall was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 273 yards on 27 attempts.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame turned the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 576 yards to 367. Notre Dame took their game against UNC last week 45-32. Notre Dame relied on the efforts of RB Audric Estime, who rushed for two TDs and 134 yards on 17 carries, and QB Drew Pyne, who passed for three TDs and 289 yards on 34 attempts. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Estime has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Estime's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

BYU is now 4-1 while the Fighting Irish sit at 2-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU enters the matchup with only 175.6 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in the nation. As for Notre Dame, they rank 13th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.