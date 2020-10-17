Who's Playing

Louisville @ No. 5 Notre Dame

Current Records: Louisville 1-3; Notre Dame 3-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while U of L is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Notre Dame didn't have too much trouble with the Florida State Seminoles at home last week as they won 42-26. RB Kyren Williams had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he rushed for two TDs and 185 yards on 19 carries. Williams' longest run was for 65 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the game between U of L and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Cardinals falling 46-27 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. QB Macale Cunningham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 229 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 50 yards.

The Fighting Irish are now a perfect 3-0 while U of L sits at 1-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame has yet to allow a single passing touchdown. But the Cardinals come into the contest boasting the seventh most passing touchdowns in the nation at nine. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame,, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame,, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.11

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.