Watch Notre Dame vs. Navy: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
No. 16 Notre Dame (home) vs. No. 23 Navy (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 7-2; Navy 7-1
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
A well-balanced attack led Navy over the Connecticut Huskies every single quarter on their way to victory. The Midshipmen took their game two weeks ago with ease, bagging a 56-10 victory over Connecticut. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Navy had established a 42-10 advantage.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 271 more yards than your opponent like Notre Dame did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Duke Blue Devils as they made off with a 38-7 win. QB Ian Book had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he picked up 139 yards on the ground on 12 carries and threw four passing touchdowns. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Book has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 7-1 and the Fighting Irish to 7-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Midshipmen are third worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 98.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Midshipmen, the Fighting Irish come into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 171.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in Notre Dame's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen.
Bettors have moved against the Fighting Irish slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Notre Dame have won three out of their last four games against Navy.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Notre Dame 44 vs. Navy 22
- Nov 18, 2017 - Notre Dame 24 vs. Navy 17
- Nov 05, 2016 - Navy 28 vs. Notre Dame 27
- Oct 10, 2015 - Notre Dame 41 vs. Navy 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Michigan St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 15 Michigan and Michigan State meet in a rivalry...
-
Iowa vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
Can the Hawkeyes end Minnesota's playoff hopes?
-
Clemson vs. Wake pick, live stream
The Tigers are finally in the top four but now must defend their spot in the playoff picture
-
Georgia vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry takes center stage on Saturday
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy pick, live stream
A top-25 showdown of two longtime rivals should be one of the better games in Week 12
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup 10,000...
-
Florida vs. Missouri score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 11 Florida meets Missouri in the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
College football top 25 games, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game