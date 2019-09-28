Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Notre Dame (home) vs. No. 18 Virginia (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 2-1-0; Virginia 4-0-0
What to Know
Virginia is staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will take on Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Virginia strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.25 points per game.
The Cavaliers brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Old Dominion last week; they left with a four-game streak. Virginia came out on top against Old Dominion by a score of 28-17. QB Bryce Perkins did work as he accumulated 175 passing yards and picked up 35 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
We saw a pretty high 59-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-17 to Georgia. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Notre Dame of the 20-19 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 9 of 2017.
Virginia's win lifted them to 4-0 while Notre Dame's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for the Cavaliers, they come into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 20. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.80
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Notre Dame 34 vs. Virginia 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB DFS, Week 5: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hokies suffer worst home loss since '74
The Hokies, stunningly, have become a bottom-feeder program in the ACC
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Maryland vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
No. 12 Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland for a big Big Ten East showdown against the...
-
Maryland vs Penn State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game