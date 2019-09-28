Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 10 Notre Dame (home) vs. No. 18 Virginia (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 2-1-0; Virginia 4-0-0

What to Know

Virginia is staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will take on Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Virginia strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.25 points per game.

The Cavaliers brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Old Dominion last week; they left with a four-game streak. Virginia came out on top against Old Dominion by a score of 28-17. QB Bryce Perkins did work as he accumulated 175 passing yards and picked up 35 yards on the ground on 14 carries.

We saw a pretty high 59-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-17 to Georgia. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Notre Dame of the 20-19 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 9 of 2017.

Virginia's win lifted them to 4-0 while Notre Dame's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for the Cavaliers, they come into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 20. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.80

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.