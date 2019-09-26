Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Notre Dame (home) vs. No. 18 Virginia (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 2-1-0; Virginia 4-0-0
What to Know
Virginia is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will take on Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Virginia strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.25 points per game.
The Cavaliers brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against Old Dominion last week; they left with a four-game streak. Virginia took their contest against Old Dominion 28-17. QB Bryce Perkins did work as he accumulated 175 passing yards and picked up 35 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Notre Dame and Georgia, but the 59-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Notre Dame was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-17 to Georgia. The result was a vexing reminder to the Fighting Irish of the 20-19 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 9 of 2017.
Virginia's win lifted them to 4-0 while Notre Dame's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish rank third in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for the Cavaliers, they come into the matchup boasting the most sacks in the league at 20. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Notre Dame 34 vs. Virginia 27
