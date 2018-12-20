WATCH: Ohio had San Diego State's defense on skates in Frisco Bowl shutout victory
Ohio beat San Diego State 27-0 in the Frisco Bowl
Ohio football has won nine games for the second straight season and the sixth time in 14 years with Frank Solich at the helm after shutting out San Diego State 27-0 in the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats were led by senior running back A.J. Oullette -- who chipped in with 164 rushing yards on 29 attempts in his final game for the program -- and a defense that gave San Diego State no room to operate the entire night and held the Aztecs to under 300 yards of total offense. Ohio was plodding and methodical with its approach to picking San Diego State apart, leaning mostly on its defense and running game with just enough explosive pass plays to maintain efficient production.
Ohio also showed up with some fancy offensive sets that had San Diego State chasing its tail. One such play perfectly set up one of two rushing touchdowns for Nathan "Air Canada" Rourke. While the defense was distracted by the ball fake, Rourke was able to run free into the end zone to extend Ohio's lead to 10-0 midway through the second quarter.
If Rourke's first touchdown run kickstarted the Ohio rout, then his touchdown pass to Andrew Meyer early in the fourth quarter put the game on ice.
The victory gives Solich back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in his coaching career since leading Nebraska to three-straight top-10 finishes between 1999-2001. For San Diego State, the loss concludes a disappointing season for the Aztecs that was notable for overwhelming injuries and the worst showing in conference play under Rocky Long.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Signing Period winners & losers
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and biggest losers from the first day of the Early...
-
FSU QB refutes report he's leaving Noles
Francois graduated from Florida State in December
-
'19 college football recruiting rankings
See how your favorite team stacks up nationally during the early signing period
-
Early signing period complete breakdown
College football's top prospects made major decisions on Wednesday during the start of the...
-
Frisco Bowl: SDSU-Ohio odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated San Diego State vs. Ohio 10,000 times
-
Mack Brown flips QB from FSU to UNC
Sam Howell is the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina