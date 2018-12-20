WATCH: Ohio had San Diego State's defense on skates in Frisco Bowl shutout victory

Ohio football has won nine games for the second straight season and the sixth time in 14 years with Frank Solich at the helm after shutting out San Diego State 27-0 in the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Bobcats were led by senior running back A.J. Oullette -- who chipped in with 164 rushing yards on 29 attempts in his final game for the program -- and a defense that gave San Diego State no room to operate the entire night and held the Aztecs to under 300 yards of total offense. Ohio was plodding and methodical with its approach to picking San Diego State apart, leaning mostly on its defense and running game with just enough explosive pass plays to maintain efficient production.

Ohio also showed up with some fancy offensive sets that had San Diego State chasing its tail. One such play perfectly set up one of two rushing touchdowns for Nathan "Air Canada" Rourke. While the defense was distracted by the ball fake, Rourke was able to run free into the end zone to extend Ohio's lead to 10-0 midway through the second quarter.

They had EVERYONE on the defense fooled on this one. pic.twitter.com/gEIGUfgKY9 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 20, 2018

If Rourke's first touchdown run kickstarted the Ohio rout, then his touchdown pass to Andrew Meyer early in the fourth quarter put the game on ice.

"Rourke hands it off to Ouellette..... WAIT"



Air Canda ➡️ Andrew Meyer = 6⃣ pic.twitter.com/CyLMT96NU2 — Ohio Football 🏈 (@OhioFootball) December 20, 2018

The victory gives Solich back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in his coaching career since leading Nebraska to three-straight top-10 finishes between 1999-2001. For San Diego State, the loss concludes a disappointing season for the Aztecs that was notable for overwhelming injuries and the worst showing in conference play under Rocky Long.