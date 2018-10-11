Watch Ohio St. vs. Minnesota: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Ohio State Buckeyes (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)
Current records: Ohio St. 6-0; Minnesota 3-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio St. On Saturday they take on Minnesota at 12:00 p.m. Ohio St. is coming into the match hot, having won six in a row.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Ohio St.'s strategy against Indiana last Saturday. Ohio St. blew past Indiana 49-26. Dwayne Haskins, who passed for 455 yards and 6 touchdowns, was a major factor in Ohio St.'s success. If you haven't heard Haskins's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.
Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to Iowa by a decisive 48-31 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Minnesota.
Ohio St.'s win lifted them to 6-0 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Buckeyes are a big 29.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
This season, Ohio St. is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 3-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Ohio St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Ohio State Buckeyes 28 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 14
