Watch Ohio St. vs. Minnesota: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)

Current records: Ohio St. 6-0; Minnesota 3-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio St. On Saturday they take on Minnesota at 12:00 p.m. Ohio St. is coming into the match hot, having won six in a row.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Ohio St.'s strategy against Indiana last Saturday. Ohio St. blew past Indiana 49-26. Dwayne Haskins, who passed for 455 yards and 6 touchdowns, was a major factor in Ohio St.'s success. If you haven't heard Haskins's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to Iowa by a decisive 48-31 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Minnesota.

Ohio St.'s win lifted them to 6-0 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 3-2. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ohio Stadium, Ohio
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Buckeyes are a big 29.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Ohio St. is 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Ohio St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • 2015 - Ohio State Buckeyes 28 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 14
