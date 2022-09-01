NIL has created opportunities for college athletes to cash in on their value, and many are using that to lift up others. That is what Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud did by making sure each of his teammates will be dressed sharply on gameday.

Following one of the Buckeyes' practices, Stroud stood in front of the team and informed them that he got everyone $500 gift cards to the clothing store Express. Stroud said he wanted everyone to look "fly" when they walk into Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

"I just wanted to do something for the team," Stroud said. "So I got everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express. Get y'all own suits, man. Make sure you're looking fly."

Ohio State has to make sure it looks good this weekend -- both before the game and on the field. That's because the No. 2 Buckeyes will host the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in the biggest marquee matchup of Week 1.

As a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, Stroud will be expected to step up in that moment, and he has already shown a penchant for big plays. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Stroud completed 71.9% of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions.