Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Ohio State (home) vs. No. 25 Michigan State (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 5-0-0; Michigan State 4-1-0
What to Know
Ohio State is 3-1 against Michigan State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Ohio State and Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Buckeyes 8.6, Michigan State 15), so any points scored will be well earned.
When you finish with 374 more yards than your opponent like Ohio State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Nebraska 48-7. Winning may never get old, but Ohio State sure is getting used to it with five in a row now.
Meanwhile, the Spartans won their last matchup against Indiana, and it was the same story this time around. The Spartans were able to grind out a solid win over Indiana, winning 40-31. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.
Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 5-0 and the Spartans to 4-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buckeyes enter the contest with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. As for the Spartans, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 55.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $135.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 20-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Ohio State have won three out of their last four games against Michigan State.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Ohio State 26 vs. Michigan State 6
- Nov 11, 2017 - Ohio State 48 vs. Michigan State 3
- Nov 19, 2016 - Ohio State 17 vs. Michigan State 16
- Nov 21, 2015 - Michigan State 17 vs. Ohio State 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Cincinnati trolls UCF on Twitter
Cincinnati had jokes on Twitter after it defeated UCF on Friday
-
Cincinnati takes down No. 18 UCF
Cincinnati claimed its first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2009
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Tennessee to start true freshman at QB
The Vols are making the big switch ahead of Saturday's game against No. 3 Georgia in Knoxville
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
UCF travels to Cincinnati on Friday to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game