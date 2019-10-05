Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 4 Ohio State (home) vs. No. 25 Michigan State (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 5-0-0; Michigan State 4-1-0

What to Know

Ohio State is 3-1 against Michigan State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. A Big Ten battle is on tap between Ohio State and Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Buckeyes 8.6, Michigan State 15), so any points scored will be well earned.

When you finish with 374 more yards than your opponent like Ohio State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Nebraska 48-7. Winning may never get old, but Ohio State sure is getting used to it with five in a row now.

Meanwhile, the Spartans won their last matchup against Indiana, and it was the same story this time around. The Spartans were able to grind out a solid win over Indiana, winning 40-31. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.

Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 5-0 and the Spartans to 4-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buckeyes enter the contest with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. As for the Spartans, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 55.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 20-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Ohio State have won three out of their last four games against Michigan State.