Who's Playing

Akron @ Ohio

Current Records: Akron 0-1; Ohio 0-1

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 1-4 against the Ohio Bobcats since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Zips and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Peden Stadium.

On Wednesday, Akron couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 58-13 blowout to the Western Michigan Broncos. Akron was down 51-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Ohio lost a heartbreaker to the Central Michigan Chippewas when they met in October of 2017, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Ohio as they fell 30-27 to CMU. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Bobcats had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Isiah Cox, who caught four passes for one TD and 102 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Cox's 58-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Ohio have won four out of their last five games against Akron.