No. 11 Oklahoma came into Saturday's ranked matchup with No. 22 Auburn as a 6.5-point favorite at home. The Tigers were inside the number for much of the game and even took a 17-16 lead in the fourth quarter, but ended up walking out of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with a 24-17 loss that happened in unbelievable fashion.

The Sooners took the lead back from the Tigers on a long touchdown drive punctuated by a John Mateer rushing touchdown to make it 22-17. Oklahoma failed on a two-point conversion attempt which was important to Auburn bettors, and all they needed to do was avoid disaster in the final five minutes.

Unfortunately for them, Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold became far too familiar with his former OU teammates after back-to-back penalties backed Auburn up inside their own 10. Arnold took back-to-back sacks on third-and-25 and then fourth-and-29, the latter of which came in the end zone for a safety that determined the spread.

Oklahoma recovered the ensuing onside safety kick and kneeled out a 24-17 win, giving their fans not only an exciting win to celebrate, but a cover for those that backed their beloved Sooners. Auburn bettors, meanwhile, were left to wonder how a first down from the 23 yard line turned into a safety to lose by a half-point in a true all-timer.