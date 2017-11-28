WATCH: Oklahoma kicker drops hype video for Connor McGinnis as Holder of the Year

Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert really loves his holder, almost as much as he loves himself. Seibert dropped a hype video for his holder, Connor McGinnis, putting him up for Holder of the Year. The prestigious award has been won by Peter Mortell of Minnesota and Garrett Moores of Michigan in the past, and Seibert thinks it's Mcginnis' time in the spotlight.

The glorious video is below.

When the game is on the line who do you want to hold your balls? Connor McGinnis is the answer @espn@MortellAward@ConnorMcG15@BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/KZK8kM5v06 — BigSeib43 (@austinseibert1) November 27, 2017

There's a charm to the delightfully early 2000s explosions in the video, but the best part might be Seibert leaving in the lengths of the kicks and how decisively they were made -- almost as though the video was about himself as much as it was McGinnis. Also, the clip of McGinnis wiping his nose being remixed was a nice touch.

Bear in mind, however, that McGinnis' record is not quite sterling. He did botch a hold against Ohio State towards the end of the half. The Holder of the Year may run the risk of going the way of the NBA MVP award, in which it's given to a great player on a great team. The sanctity of HotY must be kept intact, so hopefully the rest of McGinnis' season is vetted appropriately.