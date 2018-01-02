WATCH: Oklahoma pulls out all stops with beautiful reverse TD pass to Baker Mayfield

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners are putting on a play-calling clinic during the first half of the Rose Bowl, and Riley saved his best for last just before halftime.

Facing a third-and-goal with the possibility of taking a 17-point lead into the locker room knowing it will get the ball to start the third quarter, Oklahoma decided to get frisky. What better time to run a reverse wide receiver pass to your Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback?

Baker Mayfield tossed it back to Dimitri Flowers, who then handed off to CeeDee Lamb coming back around. Lamb then had two options. If the lane was there, he could just keep running into the end zone. Or, if the defense came at him, Baker Mayfield was sneaking behind the defense into the end zone. It was option two as Lamb suckered the defense in and then fired the ball past them to a wide open Mayfield for the score.

The play gave Oklahoma a 31-14 lead, but Georgia was able to get a field goal just before halftime to cut the lead to 31-17.