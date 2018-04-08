WATCH: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray hits two dingers before starting football scrimmage

It's no secret that Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is a star two-sport athlete dating back to his pre-college days. The former Allen (Texas) High School product was a first-round talent in the MLB draft but opted to pursue football at Texas A&M before transferring to the Sooners.

Murray, competing for the starting quarterback job this spring post-Baker Mayfield, is still balancing his football and baseball obligations. On Friday, he traveled with the OU baseball team for its series against TCU. That night, Murray hit two home runs in a 8-5 victory before traveling back to Norman to practice in the football team's scrimmage.

You’re gonna be glad you’re still up to see this Kyler Murray #YardWorkpic.twitter.com/meZcYnFWoa — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 7, 2018

Murray, a starter in centerfield, has five home runs while batting .303 with a team-best 25 RBIs this season. He had 359 passing yards and three touchdowns while starting one game (vs. West Virginia) in 2017 as the primary backup to Mayfield. He is competing with Austin Kendall for the starting job in 2018.