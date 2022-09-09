Who's Playing

Arizona State @ No. 9 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.

Oklahoma State beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 58-44 last week.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 300 more yards than your opponent like ASU did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled past the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 40-3 at home. With the Sun Devils ahead 24-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oklahoma State and ASU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.