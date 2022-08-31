Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ No. 9 Oklahoma State

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Central Michigan 9-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Central Michigan Chippewas are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Boone Pickens Stadium. After a 12-2 record last season and a win in the Fiesta Bowl, Oklahoma State is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Likewise, CMU ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys were second best in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2021 season with 55. The Chippewas were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked ninth in the nation in sacks, closing the season with 41 overall. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 21-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State and Central Michigan both have one win in their last two games.