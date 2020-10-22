Who's Playing

No. 24 Iowa State @ No. 10 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Iowa State 3-1; Oklahoma State 3-0

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Oklahoma State and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Two weeks ago, the Cowboys turned the game against the Kansas Jayhawks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 593 yards to 193. Oklahoma State steamrolled past Kansas 47-7 on the road. That 40-point margin sets a new team best for Oklahoma State on the season. RB Chuba Hubbard was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma State, rushing for two TDs and 145 yards on 20 carries.

Special teams collected 17 points for Oklahoma State. K Alex Hale delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 516 yards compared to the Texas Tech Red Raiders' 270 last week. Iowa State strolled past Texas Tech with points to spare, taking the matchup 31-15. The Cyclones' RB Breece Hall looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 135 yards on 27 carries.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. But Iowa State comes into the game boasting the seventh most rushing touchdowns in the nation at nine. We'll see if the Cowboys' defense can keep the Cyclones' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater,, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater,, Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won four out of their last five games against Iowa State.