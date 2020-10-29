Who's Playing
Texas @ No. 6 Oklahoma State
Current Records: Texas 3-2; Oklahoma State 4-0
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is coming into the game with an unblemished 4-0 record.
The Cowboys sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones last week. Oklahoma State can attribute much of their success to RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for one TD and 139 yards on 25 carries.
Meanwhile, Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Baylor Bears last week, winning 27-16. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 270 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 51 yards.
Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought Oklahoma State up to 4-0 and the Longhorns to 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys come into the contest boasting the 19th most rushing yards per game per game in the nation at 216.3. Texas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 19 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Oklahoma State have won four out of their last five games against Texas.
- Sep 21, 2019 - Texas 36 vs. Oklahoma State 30
- Oct 27, 2018 - Oklahoma State 38 vs. Texas 35
- Oct 21, 2017 - Oklahoma State 13 vs. Texas 10
- Oct 01, 2016 - Oklahoma State 49 vs. Texas 31
- Sep 26, 2015 - Oklahoma State 30 vs. Texas 27