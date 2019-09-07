Watch Oklahoma vs. South Dakota: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 4 Oklahoma (home) vs. South Dakota (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 1-0-0; South Dakota 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 12-2-0; South Dakota 4-7-0;

What to Know

Oklahoma will be playing in front of their home fans against South Dakota at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma will be home again for the second game in a row.

Last Sunday, they turned the game against Houston into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 685 yards to 401. The Sooners took down Houston 49-31. QB Jalen Hurts did work as he rushed for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries.

South Dakota couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 17-31 loss against Montana.

Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, with an expected 45.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Oklahoma's win lifted them to 1-0 while South Dakota's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Oklahoma's success rolls on or if South Dakota is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma TV: Oklahoma Pay Per View

Oklahoma Pay Per View Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.50

Odds

The Sooners are a big 45.5 point favorite against the Coyotes.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 44.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 76

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 95 degrees.