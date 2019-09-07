Watch Oklahoma vs. South Dakota: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. South Dakota football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Oklahoma (home) vs. South Dakota (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma 1-0-0; South Dakota 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Oklahoma 12-2-0; South Dakota 4-7-0;
What to Know
Oklahoma will be playing in front of their home fans against South Dakota at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma will be home again for the second game in a row.
Last Sunday, they turned the game against Houston into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 685 yards to 401. The Sooners took down Houston 49-31. QB Jalen Hurts did work as he rushed for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries.
South Dakota couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 17-31 loss against Montana.
Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, with an expected 45.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Oklahoma's win lifted them to 1-0 while South Dakota's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Oklahoma's success rolls on or if South Dakota is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma
- TV: Oklahoma Pay Per View
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.50
Odds
The Sooners are a big 45.5 point favorite against the Coyotes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 44.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 76
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 95 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Clemson v. Texas A&M live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 12 Texas A&M in Death Valley
-
Texas vs. LSU odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Texas vs. LSU on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses
-
No. 7 Michigan survives Army in OT
Army was looking for its first road win over an AP top 10 team in more than a half-century