Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Oklahoma (home) vs. TCU (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma 9-1; TCU 5-5
What to Know
The TCU Horned Frogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Last week, TCU narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders 33-31. QB Max Duggan had a stellar game for the Horned Frogs as he accumulated 323 passing yards and picked up 75 yards on the ground on 18 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Duggan this season.
Oklahoma turned the game against the Baylor Bears into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 499 yards to 293. Oklahoma skirted past Baylor 34-31. Oklahoma was down big at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.
The Horned Frogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 5-5 and the Sooners to 9-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Horned Frogs and the Sooners clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Sooners are a big 18-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against TCU in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Oklahoma 52 vs. TCU 27
- Dec 02, 2017 - Oklahoma 41 vs. TCU 17
- Nov 11, 2017 - Oklahoma 38 vs. TCU 20
- Oct 01, 2016 - Oklahoma 52 vs. TCU 46
- Nov 21, 2015 - Oklahoma 30 vs. TCU 29
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Wolverines have won 23 straight against the Hoosiers
-
Oregon vs. Arizona St. pick, live stream
Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North, but can it stay alive in the College Football Playoff...
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
Texas A&M vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The Bulldogs and Aggies square off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Week 13 college football expert picks,
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 13.
-
Texas vs. Baylor pick, live stream
Baylor tries to bounce back from its loss to Oklahoma while Texas tries to save it season
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
New Mexico vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the New Mexico vs. Air Force football game