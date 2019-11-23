Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 9 Oklahoma (home) vs. TCU (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 9-1; TCU 5-5

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Last week, TCU narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders 33-31. QB Max Duggan had a stellar game for the Horned Frogs as he accumulated 323 passing yards and picked up 75 yards on the ground on 18 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Duggan this season.

Oklahoma turned the game against the Baylor Bears into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 499 yards to 293. Oklahoma skirted past Baylor 34-31. Oklahoma was down big at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.

The Horned Frogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Their wins bumped the Horned Frogs to 5-5 and the Sooners to 9-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Horned Frogs and the Sooners clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Sooners are a big 18-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against TCU in the last five years.