WATCH: Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb scores two insane TDs, ups NFL Draft profile vs. Texas

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is showing why he's the favorite target of Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts. Lamb is having quite the game for No. 6 Oklahoma with three touchdowns vs. No. 11 Texas in the Red River Showdown -- and he did not just cross the goal line three times, he added to his personal highlight reel while doing so.

Lamb's most impressive catch came with the game locked at 10-10 midway through the third quarter when Hurts connected with Lamb for an insane 51-yard flea-flicker touchdown to break the tie. The star receiver shook one defender and then another before outrunning several more to find space and run it to the end zone for six to put the Sooners back on top with his second touchdown of the day. Lamb also scored Oklahoma's first touchdown of the storied rivalry in the first quarter.

Lamb proved he was superhuman one more time early in the fourth, hauling in a 27-yard toss from Hurts -- once again making quick work of Texas' secondary and shaking two tackles -- for his third touchdown of the game.

Lamb's third score extended the Sooners lead to 10 and tied his career-high for touchdowns in a single game. With the score, Lamb had 10 catches for 171 yards as the fourth quarter wrapped up.

