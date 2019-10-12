WATCH: Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb scores two insane TDs, ups NFL Draft profile vs. Texas
Lamb led the way for Oklahoma on Saturday with three touchdowns in the Red River Showdown
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is showing why he's the favorite target of Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts. Lamb is having quite the game for No. 6 Oklahoma with three touchdowns vs. No. 11 Texas in the Red River Showdown -- and he did not just cross the goal line three times, he added to his personal highlight reel while doing so.
Lamb's most impressive catch came with the game locked at 10-10 midway through the third quarter when Hurts connected with Lamb for an insane 51-yard flea-flicker touchdown to break the tie. The star receiver shook one defender and then another before outrunning several more to find space and run it to the end zone for six to put the Sooners back on top with his second touchdown of the day. Lamb also scored Oklahoma's first touchdown of the storied rivalry in the first quarter.
Lamb proved he was superhuman one more time early in the fourth, hauling in a 27-yard toss from Hurts -- once again making quick work of Texas' secondary and shaking two tackles -- for his third touchdown of the game.
Lamb's third score extended the Sooners lead to 10 and tied his career-high for touchdowns in a single game. With the score, Lamb had 10 catches for 171 yards as the fourth quarter wrapped up.
The junior from Richmond, Texas, had seven touchdowns on the season going into Saturday's game in Dallas. With 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Tagovailoa sets Alabama career TD record
The Heisman Trophy frontrunner tallied his 78tth career passing touchdown on Saturday against...
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 24 Texas A&M in the SEC...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 7
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 7 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Notre Dame odds, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Week 7 scores, top 25: Live updates
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 7 of the 2019 season
-
What to watch in Week 7 in CFB
Big games in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten headline a massive week in college football
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game