Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: App. State 3-3, Old Dominion 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: NFL Network

What to Know

App. State is 3-0 against Old Dominion since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The last three games App. State has played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The point spread may have favored App. State two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Coastal Carolina by a score of 27-24.

Despite the defeat, App. State got a solid performance out of Joey Aguilar, who threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the third road game was the charm for Old Dominion, as they earned their first road win of the season. They snuck past Southern Miss with a 17-13 win two weeks ago.

Old Dominion's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keshawn Wicks, who rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Old Dominion also got a significant boost from Kadarius Calloway, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 93 yards.

With App. State's loss and Old Dominion's victory, both teams now sport identical 3-3 records.

Looking forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points.

App. State beat Old Dominion 27-14 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for App. State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

App. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

Series History

App. State has won all of the games they've played against Old Dominion in the last 8 years.

Nov 19, 2022 - App. State 27 vs. Old Dominion 14

Sep 10, 2016 - App. State 31 vs. Old Dominion 7

Sep 26, 2015 - App. State 49 vs. Old Dominion 0

