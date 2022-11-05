Who's Playing

Marshall @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Marshall 4-4; Old Dominion 3-5

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Marshall came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, falling 24-13. WR Corey Gammage put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for 187 yards.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion scored first but ultimately less than the Georgia State Panthers in their game last week. The Monarchs took a 31-17 hit to the loss column. The matchup was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of WR Javon Harvey, who caught three passes for one TD and 124 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Harvey has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Marshall at 4-4 and Old Dominion at 3-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Marshall enters the contest having picked the ball off 12 times, good for sixth in the nation. But the Monarchs come into the matchup boasting the 10th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at three. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.