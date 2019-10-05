Watch Old Dominion vs. W. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Old Dominion (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-3-0; W. Kentucky 2-2-0

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between Western Kentucky and Old Dominion at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Western Kentucky will be strutting in after a win while Old Dominion will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last week, the Hilltoppers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-13 victory over UAB. QB Ty Storey and WR Jahcour Pearson were among the main playmakers for the Hilltoppers as the former passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and the latter caught five passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. Storey ended the matchup strong with a streak of seven complete passes.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion has been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against East Carolina making it three winless games in a row. It was close but no cigar for Old Dominion as they fell 24-21 to East Carolina. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Monarchs had been the slight favorite coming in.

Old Dominion's defeat took them down to 1-3 while Western Kentucky's win pulled them up to 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Monarchs are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 1 on the season. The Hilltoppers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 89.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

W. Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.

Oct 20, 2018 - Old Dominion 37 vs. W. Kentucky 34

Oct 20, 2017 - W. Kentucky 35 vs. Old Dominion 31

Oct 22, 2016 - W. Kentucky 59 vs. Old Dominion 24

Oct 31, 2015 - W. Kentucky 55 vs. Old Dominion 30

Weather

The current forecast: mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 67 degrees.