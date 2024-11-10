Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night, a history-making event and the first time the Rebels beat a team that ranked in the top-three of the College Football Playoff rankings since they began in 2014.

The fans lucky enough to catch the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium made sure the entire city got to celebrate Lane Kiffin's signature win, too. As Rebel fans stormed the field, they also took down the goalposts and paraded them around Oxford.

When the clock hit zero on Ole Miss' 28-10 win over Georgia, fans streamed onto the field and started ripping down the goalposts. With some effort and teamwork, they were able to tear down the uprights and break them into multiple pieces.

From there the Ole Miss faithful carried the yellow posts out of the stadium and onto the city streets, where they were caught on camera.

Ole Miss fans actually committed a bit of a false start, initially rushing the field before the game was over. Georgia turned the ball over on downs with 16 seconds remaining, and fans had to be cleared off the field so the Rebels could kneel out the game.

In his postgame press conference, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joked that the school might get fined twice due to the fans' head start. While he was frustrated they jumped the gun, Kiffin said the fans were just excited to celebrate a big win.

"They were excited," Kiffin said. "They were passionate. I wish they would've waited, but sometimes I don't think they know that it's fourth down, and the clock stops. It is what it is."

"Awesome environment. I'm sure the party in the 'sip here will go on for the next 24 hours."

This is not the first time that goalposts have been removed from an SEC stadium this season. After Vanderbilt's stunning upset of Alabama, fans ripped down the goalposts, walked them down Broadway in the heart of Nashville and tossed them in the Cumberland River.