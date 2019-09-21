Watch Ole Miss vs. California: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ole Miss vs. California football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. No. 23 California (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 2-1-0; California 3-0-0
What to Know
Ole Miss will be playing at home against California at noon on Saturday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Ole Miss going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Last week, the Rebels had a touchdown and change to spare in a 40-29 win over SE Louisiana. RB Jerrion Ealy looked sharp as he rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Ealy didn't help his team much against Arkansas two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, California might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They got past North Texas with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 23-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.
Their wins bumped the Rebels to 2-1 and California to 3-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.88
Odds
The Rebels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
California won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 16, 2017 - California 27 vs. Ole Miss 16
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race