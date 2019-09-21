Watch Ole Miss vs. California: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. No. 23 California (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 2-1-0; California 3-0-0

What to Know

Ole Miss will be playing at home against California at noon on Saturday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Ole Miss going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Last week, the Rebels had a touchdown and change to spare in a 40-29 win over SE Louisiana. RB Jerrion Ealy looked sharp as he rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Ealy didn't help his team much against Arkansas two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, California might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They got past North Texas with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 23-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins bumped the Rebels to 2-1 and California to 3-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.88

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.