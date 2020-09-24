Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida @ Ole Miss

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Florida Gators are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Last year was nothing to brag about for Ole Miss (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after an 11-2 record last year and a win in the Orange Bowl, Florida is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rebels ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the team gave up 278.3 on average (bottom 92%). To make matters even worse for Ole Miss, Florida was fourth best in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 23.

The Ole Miss sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 14-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.