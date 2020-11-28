Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Mississippi State 2-5; Ole Miss 3-4

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels need to shore up a defense that is allowing 40.86 points per game before their contest Saturday. They will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field after a week off. The Rebels will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Ole Miss didn't have too much trouble with the South Carolina Gamecocks at home two weeks ago as they won 59-42. It was another big night for Ole Miss' QB Matt Corral, who passed for four TDs and 513 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Corral's 91-yard touchdown toss to WR Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, MSU was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. MSU came up short against UGA, falling 31-24. MSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Jaden Walley, who caught seven passes for one TD and 115 yards, and RB Dillon Johnson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. That receiving effort made it the first game that Walley has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Rebels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Ole Miss' win lifted them to 3-4 while Mississippi State's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. Ole Miss has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 41 points per game. We'll see if MSU can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.50

Odds

The Rebels are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mississippi State have won three out of their last five games against Ole Miss.