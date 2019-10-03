Watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 2-3-0; Vanderbilt 1-3-0
What to Know
Vanderbilt have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The odds don't look promising for the Commodores, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Vanderbilt beat Northern Illinois 24-18 last week. Among those leading the charge for the Commodores was RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, if Ole Miss was expecting to get some payback for the 62-7 defeat against Alabama the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Ole Miss ended up on the wrong side of a painful 59-31 walloping at Alabama's hands. Ole Miss was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-10.
Vanderbilt's win lifted them to 1-3 while Ole Miss' loss dropped them down to 2-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rebels are stumbling into the contest with the eighth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 314.40 on average. The Commodores have had an even harder time: they are third worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 340.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rebels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Commodores.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Vanderbilt 36 vs. Ole Miss 29
- Oct 14, 2017 - Ole Miss 57 vs. Vanderbilt 35
- Nov 19, 2016 - Vanderbilt 38 vs. Ole Miss 17
- Sep 26, 2015 - Ole Miss 27 vs. Vanderbilt 16
