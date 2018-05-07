WATCH: Oregon coach Mario Cristobal channels Rocky while celebrating new QB commit

This qualifies as a new step in college football recruiting celebrations

Recruiting celebrations have gone from easy to simply outrageous. Whether it be a typical hat choice commitment, the skydiving celebration, to the predictable -- yet funny -- t-shirt switcheroo, it's hard to be creative in this day and age. 

Cale Millen is here to re-write the recruiting commitment playbook.

The 3-star pro-style quarterback from Snoqualmie, Washington, in the class of 2019 committed to Oregon Sunday afternoon after a weekend visit to Eugene. To celebrate, he drank a raw egg with coach Mario Cristobal (h/t: Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian).

Why did he drink raw eggs? Is this a common occurrence in Cristobal's office? What's the next step in recruiting celebratory culinary consumption? More importantly, do we really have to go down this road? 

Millen is the son of former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen -- a 10-year NFL veteran who was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft in 1986.

Congratulations to the Millen family and Oregon on the commitment, and good luck to Cristobal on topping this celebration in the future. 

Cristobal in his first full season as the coach of the Ducks. He was 27-47 as the head coach at FIU from 2007-12. 

